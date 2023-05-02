MCBAIN — The McBain School District’s two ballot proposals have been approved.
The district’s bond millage and sinking fund proposals were both approved by voters during Tuesday’s special election.
The bond millage will be levied at one mil for eight years and raise $2.15 million over that time period. The bond will be a loan and accumulate interest over time.
The sinking fund will be levied at three mils for 10 years and raise $923,000 in its first year. The sinking fund will have no interest and the district can allow the fund to accumulate money over time before spending it.
“It’s absolutely exhilarating,” McBain Superintendent Scott Akom said. “I’m very happy for our kids and community.”
The bond millage was passed by a tally of 695 yes votes to 463 votes. The sinking fund was passed by a tally of 614 yes votes to 546 yes votes. With both proposals passing, Akom said taxes will increase to four mils for home and business owners.
Akom said money generated by the proposals is being used to address different school needs.
With the money from the bond millage, he said the district is looking to purchase 10 new buses, replace the community track, replace an antiquated irrigation system and create a paved pathway to the visitors’ side and field events side of the track.
With money from the sinking fund, he said the district is looking to continue providing one-to-one technology for students annually, upgrade building security, replace the middle school gym floor and make roof repairs.
Since certain expenses can only be funded through one proposal and not the other, Akom said it was important both proposals passed to help the district address its needs.
Akom said once the election results are certified, the district will sell its bonds and call its bus company to put some buses on hold for the school. The plan is to purchase three new buses for the 2023-24 school year.
The district will also be forming a sinking fund committee to go through priorities for the first and second years of the fund. Akom said the committee will start the planning process and work on requests for proposals (RFPs) to obtain bids in the fall, so work can begin in the summer of 2024.
Along with buses, Akom said they’ll likely prioritize making its school entrances more secure by adding vestibules. Other work includes repairing portions of the school’s roof and replacing the community track and middle school gym floor.
With both proposals passing, Akom said the district is thankful for the community’s support of the school and its students.
“It just continues to show what a great community McBain is,” he said. “We’re truly thankful for the community and thankful for our kids.”
These results are not official until the Board of Canvassers reviews and certifies them.
