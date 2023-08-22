MCBAIN — The McBain Rural Agricultural School Foundation (MRASF) has been awarding scholarships to McBain students for two decades.
This year marked the most scholarships the foundation has ever awarded in its history.
The MRASF awarded 40 scholarships totaling $88,000 to seniors from McBain’s 2023 graduating class during the school district’s honors night earlier this year. A total of 28 students received at least one foundation scholarship at the ceremony.
“A lot of the kids excelled in the classroom,” MRASF Board President Don Schepers said. “But they also excelled on the sports field. They excelled in student government.”
“They excelled in extracurricular activities that benefit themselves, the school and the town.”
The scholarship recipients were selected by a committee consisting of the high school principal, the high school counselor and high school teachers that are familiar with the high school students. MRASF Board Director Jerry Hoekwater said the students received between $1,000 and $4,500 by earning one or more scholarships.
Hoekwater said the students will now have to earn the scholarship money by completing a year at a university with a 2.5 GPA or earning a certificate at a trade school. The scholarships go toward a student’s first year of post-secondary education.
Many of the students will be attending schools like Central Michigan University, Ferris State University and Mid Michigan College for majors like elementary education, business and a wide range of science-related fields.
Other students are going into trade schools for professions like cosmetology, electrician and diesel mechanic.
“We want to encourage graduates that higher education broadens their vision of the world,” Schepers said. “Their world is much bigger than Missaukee County.”
“It leads you to different places where you can excel and make a difference and that’s what we want to do. We want to encourage and finance these kids’ efforts as much as we can.”
The foundation has awarded 422 scholarships for a total of $1,134,500 to McBain seniors since 2003. Currently, the foundation has 16 individual donors in addition to a general fund, which is money raised in an annual spring foundation auction.
Hoekwater said they are always looking for new donors. Those interested in establishing a scholarship or learning more about the foundation can visit https:/www.mrasf.org or email them at foundation@mcbain.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.