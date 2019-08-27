McBain school hires new teachers for school year

MCBAIN — The McBain Rural Agricultural School Board has replaced a high school social studies teacher and hired a special education teacher.
At its last meeting, the board finalized some teaching positions, school superintendent Steve Prissel said.
The board accepted elementary principal Kim VanderVlucht’s recommendation to hire Michelle Besson as an elementary special education teacher.
The board also unanimously voted, with regrets, to accept the resignation of high school social studies teacher Jeff Kassuba, according to the meeting’s minutes.
In his place, the board voted to accept high school principal Ryan Biller’s recommendation to hire Patrick Martine for the high school social studies teacher position.
