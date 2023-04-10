MCBAIN — McBain Schools is inviting residents to learn more about the district’s bond proposal and sinking fund.
The district is hosting an informational meeting on Tuesday, April 11 at the Performing Art Center. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
McBain Schools Superintendent Scott Akom said they will be discussing the two proposals and what the district plans to spend the money on.
The bond is set at 1 mill for eight years and the sinking fund is for 3 mills over 10 years.
The bond would be a loan and accumulate interest over time, while the sinking fund has no interest.
Akom said the school would collect money through the sinking fund millage revenue, which they can use for projects or repairs.
Both proposals are on the May 2023 ballot. Akom said if voters pass both proposals, taxes would increase by 4 mills. In the first year, he said the bond would collect $2.15 million and the sinking fund $932,000.
“Currently, McBain Schools does not have any debt,” Akom said. “Our residents are at 0.0 tax levy for the schools, so this would increase taxes.”
Akom said the increase would be 4 mills and that home and business owners would pay the increased taxes. He also added senior citizens and agricultural workers may have discounted rates.
The purpose of the proposals is for things such as busing, building repairs and technology updates. Akom said the district would look to purchase new buses and replace the high school track with money from the bond. The money from the sinking fund would be used to repair the middle school gym, roofing repairs and technology upgrades.
There may also be some security upgrades. After having a security assessment done on the building, Akom said they would look at new interior doors, window coverings and security vestibules where visitors would stay before entering the school.
If the proposals fail, Akom said the district wouldn’t have the money to fund larger projects.
“If they didn’t pass, we would go to our voters and try to seek out what we could do to make it more appealing,” he said. “But we will definitely try again because there are needs for the district.
“If one passes, we would gladly accept that one, and then we would go back to the polls again because it’s the district’s best interest for both to pass.”
The district is also hosting informational events at local restaurants. Akom said residents can stop by and ask questions about the bond and sinking fund proposals.
• Tuesday, April 11 at Kelley’s Restaurant, starting at 9:30 a.m.
• Wednesday, April 12 at Duane’s Restaurant, starting at 9 a.m.
• Thursday, April 13 at Cornerstone Coffee, starting at 9 a.m.
• Tuesday, April 18 at Reedy’s Restaurant, starting at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.