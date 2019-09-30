CADILLAC — The last time McBain school district voters were asked to pony up $14 million, they said no.
A year-and-a-half later, the district is trying again.
“We had a conversation very early in my tenure ... did the board want to go for this bond again? And their answer was, ‘Yes, they did,’‘ Superintendent Steve Prissel told the Cadillac News in an interview Friday at the school. “They said, these are the needs of the district. And they felt very strongly about it. So I nodded my head and went to work.‘
A year into Prissel’s tenure (he began working for the district shortly after voters rejected the May 2018 bond), in August of 2019, the McBain school board voted once again to ask school district voters to support a bond.
Monetarily, this one is very similar to the last one. It’s a 21-year, $14.29 million bond that would take McBain Rural Agricultural Schools’ millage rate from 1.92 to 3.2, a 1.4 mills increase that is still well below the state average of 5.25 mills. The increase will cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $70 a year, the district estimates.
While most of the money will go toward capitol improvements — secure entrances, a re-routed bus loop and student pick-up and drop-off options, infrastructure upgrades, equipment replacements — one major project is off the list. But that hasn’t reduced the overall ask.
In part, that’s because the district has re-thought its approach to technology and busing funding.
TECHNOLOGY AND BUSING
Levi Chaffee, a junior at McBain Rural Agricultural School, has attended McBain schools his whole life. He was there when the district started its one-to-one program, which puts a device in every student’s possession. Elementary school students, K-4, get iPads, while fifth-graders on up get MacBooks.
“It seemed very intuitive, like really expanded how accessible our work is,‘ Chaffee, a student in Dannette Utecht’s computer science class, recalled.
Ethan Barton, a senior at McBain, stressed the importance of the devices for conducting academic research.
“Well, when it comes to research, the importance of computers and the internet cannot be overstated,‘ Barton said. “I want to be able to have any academic paper or any article that’s ever been written on a subject at your fingertips. Instead of going to the library, taking days to research, it can be hours.‘
McBain’s one-to-one program sends devices home with kids every day. They learn how to take care of devices and how to use them to learn (and, if their parents allow, to have fun). The devices are on a rotation where they are replaced every three years.
The bond would keep the program going.
“When we built the one-to-one program, we had 10 years,‘ explained Dylan Rodenbaugh, technology director at McBain Rural Agricultural schools. “So we’re getting close to needing a refresh on that funding, and that’s part of the bond.‘
The one-to-one program and a program for purchasing a new school bus every year were previously funded through a separate bond, which is due to expire next year.
Without that funding, the one-to-one program ends, and the school board would start having to buy replacement buses from the general fund. And the general fund already bears the burden for operating expenses, salaries and benefits (bonds aren’t allowed to pay for teacher raises, for example).
Funding for buses and technology was a major concern the last time McBain went out for the bond, Prissel said. The last bond provided for only a few more years of the program, meaning voters wouldn’t have much of a break before the school district was back asking for more money.
This time the proposed bond keeps the district buying devices and buses for the next 10 years. Buses and technology will account for 25% of the bond.
PRESCHOOL TIMING
McBain’s new preschool, set to be completed in December, was funded through a major donation.
Despite the fact that it’s not the first time a donor has given the school a major improvement (the Elenbaas Performing Arts Center), voters were confused in May 2018, Prissel said. They thought the bond money was going to pay for the pre-school.
It’s not.
Keeping the bond and the preschool separate in peoples’ minds was one reason Prissel suggested waiting until this November to ask voters to approve the bond, he said.
“This is not preschool related,‘ Prissel said. “And so I felt strongly enough that needed to be separated.‘
By the time voters hit the polls in November, the building will be nearly complete.
RESPONDING TO FEEDBACK
One of the biggest changes to this bond versus the last bond is also one of the biggest, well, changes.
In 2018, the school district proposed moving the baseball and softball fields and turning the existing fields into a parking lot.
That idea is gone, now. People didn’t love it.
The ball fields will stay put, and additional parking will go elsewhere (Prissel expects to make an aerial view available soon on the district’s website, mcbain.org).
There was also some criticism from the community after the failed 2018 attempt at a bond that the district hadn’t gotten a second opinion.
This time, Prissel tapped another construction management firm to assess what improvements the school needed and how much it might cost.
“We had another construction manager come in and do a study of what they felt was needed in the district,‘ Prissel explained. “And it was pretty similar to the facility study that was done for the May 2018 bond. So that made us feel good as a district that, you know, we had two different firms that came in and really came up with about the same recommendations in terms of the upgrades to the facility.‘
Instead of R.C. Hendrick, the firm that handled construction of Elenbaas Performing Arts Center, Prissel recommended Wolgast Corporation to manage the project, should voters embrace the bond.
“They’re very skilled with approaching the bond process itself, as far as understanding your community. I’ve had success with them in the past,‘ said Prissel. “They have a pretty good track record in Northern Michigan especially.‘
COMMUNITY FORUMS
While there isn’t a formal bond committee, Prissel said he’s asked certain members of the community to engage with other community members about supporting the bond. School leaders will also make the case to voters during two community forums in October. The first, Tuesday, Oct. 1, is at 6 p.m. in the auditorium at McBain Rural Agricultural School. The second is set for Oct. 18.
Voters will cast their ballots on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.