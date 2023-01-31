MCBAIN — McBain Schools is being recognized for its computer science courses.
The school earned the College Board’s 2022 AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for expanding women’s access to the AP Computer Science Principles (CSP) course.
The award acknowledges 1,105 schools for their work toward equal gender representation during the 2021-22 school year. McBain Schools was one of only 832 schools to be recognized for achieving this result.
“I think it’s really important (winning the award) because it shows that our school system is very supportive of these types of classes and AP classes,” Computer Science teacher Dannette Utecht said. “Even though there is fewer kids in it right now, the school still lets the programs run.”
The school’s AP Computer Science courses are still fairly new. Utecht said the CSP class was first offered during the 2019-20 school year, which focuses on topics like coding, app design, data, and cybersecurity.
Utecht said the school only offered the AP Computer Science Applications (CSA) course the following year, which was all about coding. This year the school offered both classes at the same time, with diversity and building up students’ confidence in mind.
“This is also a really good entry level AP class,” Utecht said. “A lot of kids think that they aren’t capable of AP classes and then they take these classes and it affects their confidence.”
“They’re like, yes I can do this. Maybe I can go to college and maybe I can pass these classes.”
The advanced computer science courses already has some students thinking about their futures. McBain sophomore Genesis Wilson is currently taking the CSA class and said she’s interested in cybersecurity and protecting people’s privacy.
“I want to have a part in what happens in the future,” Wilson said. “I want to stick up for people. I want to make sure that people have a voice in what happens in all these companies and with our data and all of that stuff.”
The classes also are provided students skills they could use in other classes. McBain junior Rebekah Smith said the class improved her work ethic, while also giving her an opportunity to learn something new.
“I just liked being able to learn how to do stuff with my friends all right around me,” she said. “It’s fun. It’s a small class and we were able to really connect with each other.”
