MCBAIN — McBain and surrounding township residents have voted to renew the McBain Rural Agricultural School’s operating millage.
Voters were asked to renew the millage at a statutory rate not to exceed 18 mills for four years. The millage passed by a 392 vote margin, with 848 yes votes and 456 no votes.
The estimated revenue the school district will collect from the millage in 2022 is approximately $1,514,405.
These results are not official until the Board of Canvassers reviews and certifies them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.