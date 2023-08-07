MCBAIN — Elementary school can be challenging for English-language learner (ELL) students as they’re faced with a language barrier between them and their teachers.
McBain Schools is trying to help its ELL students overcome that barrier.
McBain Schools ELL Coordinator Maria Bivens and ELL support staff member Kim Schonert run a four-week ELL summer school between July and mid-August. For three days a week, the pair work with students for two and a half hours each day, teaching them math and English skills.
“Repetition for ELL students, especially those students that aren’t hearing the English language on a day to day basis, that’s huge,” Schonert said. “It’s just that constant repeating of things that helps them to retain it, so summer school gives them that.”
Bivens said they currently have 24, K-5 students enrolled in their ELL summer school this year. She said many of their students are Hispanic, with a couple of Ukrainians mixed in.
The summer school is set up to where students spend half an hour at four stations each day. Schonert said she focuses on teaching the students English, while Bivens focuses on math.
At the other two stations, Schonert said the students use tablets to work on the Path Blazers program for math and the Epic program for reading. The student may also read physical books when they’re not working with the teachers.
Before the students are sent home, the school provides them with a snack and takes them out of the classroom for recess time.
“The parents usually work at the farms and so this is something that helps the students not to be home with either the babysitter or with older siblings,” Bivens said. “It gives everybody a break and the parents respond really good to it.”
During the math portion, Bivens said she focuses on helping her younger students recognize numbers. For her older students, she said they’ll focus on how to read a clock, count money and learn about shapes and other basic math skills.
“During the school year, we try to think about the stuff that they struggle with more and then focus on that,” she said.
For her English lessons, Schonert said she focuses a lot on vocabulary to help them learn how and when to use certain words. She also teaches them about the alphabet, spelling, reading and writing.
Both teachers also incorporate the other’s lessons into their own. For example, Bivens may have her students write number sentences to practice multiplication and writing skills while Schonert uses Play-Doh to teach the students about counting.
The pair also work with the students’ other teachers to include other material that’s being taught in the classroom.
One of the challenges Schonert faces with teaching the English language is how confusing it can be for her students. She said some rules for certain words or letters don’t always apply in certain situations and different vowel groups can also be hard for students to learn.
“In Spanish, your vowels say something different, so then they have to retrain their brain to know that in English, the vowels say something different,” Schonert said.
“Then you have teams of vowels that go together so it is quite confusing and they get very frustrated.”
Bivens said they do encourage the parents to teach their students Spanish at home while they’re learning English at school. Though they know it can be frustrating for the kids, Schonert said being bilingual can open up many opportunities for them later in life.
“We keep telling them all the time, you don’t realize what a gift you have by being bilingual,” Schonert said. “You could go anywhere. You could go work for the State Department and be a translator, you could go down to the border and be a translator, you could go work at a hospital and be a translator. We just keep reassuring them that there’s so much out there for them.”
The words used in math can also present a challenge for ELL students. Bivens said once they understand the English language, things start clicking for them.
One benefit the students have is their youth. Bivens said their students can learn both languages faster because their brains don’t have as much information in them as an older ELL student might have. Over time, she said they’ll hear something in one language and translate it into the other.
“It’s always rewarding and fun to do,” Bivens said. “We help make the bridge between their culture and their language.”
“Sometimes, even the food is different to them, so making that connection brings me joy.”
Understanding their students’ culture is also important to the teachers. Bivens said they work closely with family members to understand where the kids come from and their previous classroom experiences.
For Bivens and Schonert, it’s all about bridging the gap between the school and the families.
“We need to teach the parents how important school is,” Bivens said.
“We let the parents know that (the students) can do so much more and that they don’t have limits here. They can graduate from high school and having a high school diploma for these families is a big deal.”
Another benefit the pair have is they’re able to understand the struggles their students face while trying to learn English.
Bivens was an ELL herself after coming over from a foreign country when she was 16. As an older student, she said it was tougher for her to learn a new language compared to her students. She also understands what they’re going through with culture shock and learning about a new way of life.
Given her past experience, she said it gives her empathy for her students, especially the older ones.
“I always tell them, and it makes them smile, if I can do it, you can do it,” she said.
While Schonert tries to teach the students, she is also focusing on learning Spanish from them. Like her students, Schonert said she sometimes struggles with learning the language and pronouncing certain words.
This gives her a better understanding of where their struggles with learning a new language are coming from.
“I tell them we’re going to struggle together,” she said. “I’m not immersed like they are, but I think I have a better understanding of where they’re coming from because they’re trying to teach me and I’m struggling.
“Then I have to step back sometimes and go, OK, if he’s not learning it or she’s not learning it this way, what else can I do to help them learn it a different way?”
Reassurance is a big part of McBain’s ELL summer school. Despite some struggles, Schonert said she and Bivens are always encouraging them to keep working and show them that the school supports them.
As the students continue their educational journey at McBain, the pair said the best part about their jobs is seeing the achievements their students make and their excitement afterward.
“We’ve gained a lot of close relationships with these kids, so each year it’s nice to see the growth that they have and the love that they have for education,” Schonert said. “It’s challenging, but it’s a good kind of challenge.”
