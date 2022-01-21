MCBAIN — McBain Rural Agricultural Schools received a $2,000 grant from Great Lakes Energy last week.
According to a recent GLE press release, McBain was one of 21 schools to receive a grant as part of the organization’s efforts to implement technology-based programs in schools. A total of $30,070.68 in grants were awarded to the schools, with a maximum of $2,000 per school district.
For McBain, they were awarded a grant to purchase LEGO Education Spike Prime kits for the middle school students.
“One of the things that make McBain special compared to other schools is that we do actually offer throughout the middle school one-semester classes that specially focus on STEM,” Middle School Principal Marcus Mead said. “And many of our kids benefit from that ... so, grants like this are crucial to allowing us to continue the program.”
Jillian Bronkema, a McBain Middle School technology teacher, was the one who applied for the grant. For the past couple of years, Bronkema said she used previous GLE grants she has received to purchase robots and other kits to help students learn about robotics and coding.
“One of the things that I work on is coding and programming,” Bronkema said. “And then, once we get some of the basics figured out, then they (the students) can see what a code will do in real life. They can see, you know, putting it all together, how that makes the robot move or talk or make sounds.”
With her recent GLE grant, Bronkema said she is going to purchase around four Spike Prime kits. These kits contain different LEGO and robotic pieces, which students can use to build different contraptions.
“It’s like the basic set,” Bronkema said. “So, it has like your computer, and then you have the sensors and the motors and then the LEGO pieces to build.”
With the kits, Bronkema said she can teach her students how to code and program their LEGO builds to do basic tasks. Once she begins using the kits, Bronkema said she hopes the students will develop an interest in robotics as they make their way into high school.
“The programming and the robotics together get the kids pretty about the class,” Bronkema said. “And then, my hope is to grow the program, so there are more classes available as the kids come through K-12.”
“Right now, some kids have the opportunity to take technology in middle school, and I’m hoping when they go on to high school, that they’re interested in the courses available there.”
