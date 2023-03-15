LAKE CITY — An 83-year-old McBain man entered a plea recently in Missaukee County 28th Circuit Court for his connection with crimes involving minors.
Dale Lee Youngs entered a no contest plea to accosting children for immoral purposes for his connection with an incident on Sept. 10, 2021, in McBain. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
As part of the plea, two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, person 13 to 15, one count of fourth-degree CSC, person 13 to 15, and a habitual offender fourth offense will be dismissed at sentencing. He faces up to four years in prison and/or fines as high as $4,000 at sentencing.
Missaukee County Prosecutor David Den Houten said the allegation involved a single alleged victim, who is 15. Due to the nature of the case, Den Houten also said he did not want to give a specific factual account.
Youngs also pleaded no contest to a charge of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Sept. 10, 2021, in Missaukee County. As part of that plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. He faces up to 10 years in prison and/or fines as high as $15,000.
Sentencing in both matters is scheduled for April 14. The court continued Youngs’ bond.
