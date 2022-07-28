McBain set to receive state funding for new water tower

MCBAIN — After many phone calls and discussions, McBain has state funding for a new water tower.
Recently, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the state’s $76 billion budget for the 2023 fiscal year. The budget included just over $2.1 million for the city to build a new water tower, something McBain Mayor Joey Robert said they have been working on for a while.
“We were definitely thrilled about it,” Roberts said. “It’s been something we’ve been working on for the past few years.”
When the city first started looking at its water system as a whole, Roberts said the water tower was mentioned in the original engineering report. At that time, he said the only funding they receive went toward some updates on the tower.
With the help of State Sen. Curt Vanderwall, Roberts said they were able to set up meetings and talk to the right people about getting the item in the state budget for 2023. Now that the funding is secured for the city, Roberts said a lot of credit goes to Vanderwall and his staff.
“He was able to get us a meeting with the appropriation chair in the (state) Senate, which I think was a big help in getting this line item in the budget,” Roberts said.
After years of work, VanderWall said he was excited to help out the city and its citizens.
“They had been working on this project and they just kind of ran into a little bit of financial restraints, but we were able to help them out and secure those dollars, so they can get the project done on time,” VanderWall said.
With the age of the tower and its flaws, VanderWall said they felt it was the right move to completely remove it and build a new one.
“We just wanted to make sure that that community had safe drinking water,” he said.
With the state budget set to start in October, Roberts said the city council will take time to discuss some project details, including exactly where to place it. Right now, Roberts said they would like to place the new tower by the city’s iron filtration plant and two wells.
By placing it there, he said they’ll have everything in a central location.
“That allows us to instead of trying to pump everything up to where the water tower is now and then distribute it down, this puts all the clean water through to the iron plant and then into the system,” Roberts said. “It’s just a much better route for it to be by the wells and the iron plant.”
He also said they’ll be keeping an eye on how much water the city uses daily to determine how much storage they’ll need.
In January 2023, Roberts said he would like to start getting the project out for bids. Between April and May or once the frost is out of the ground, Roberts said he would then like to award those bids. By the middle to end of the summer, he said they would like to have the tower online and ready to go.
“It’s just all based on when mother nature wants to let us get to work,” Roberts said. “The ultimate goal is to be done with construction in the summer.”
As for the current work the city is doing, Roberts said they have all the water main laid on M-66 and working their way east to connect it all together.
Once the water main is done, Roberts said the city will replace its 45 remaining lead service lines. A few weeks ago, McBain received $185,000 in federal funding through the county to fund the project.
With the funding, Roberts said he hopes to get started on the lead service lines this year in September and have it all done by the middle of October.
“We just really appreciate them for noticing that this is something that needs to be fixed and allowing us to have those funds,” Roberts said.
