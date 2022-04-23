MCBAIN — Sixth, eighth, and ninth grade students at McBain Schools took part in a creative writing workshop at the McBain Community Library this week.
The workshop was put on by Troy Graham, a poet and singer/songwriter from Marquette. With each group of students, Graham had them work on different writing activities involving poetry.
With these activities, Graham said he wanted to give the students a way to get things off their chest by writing them down, rather than bottling them up.
“What I tried to achieve with the workshop is to provide kids a safe environment,” Graham said. “And have them be able to say what’s on their mind in front of their peers because maybe their peers don’t know what the problem is or what’s wrong.”
“Then, maybe their peers would understand a little more why they’re in a certain mood or acting a certain way or whatever.”
Graham started his workshop by having the students write as many six-word poems as they could in ten minutes. With this activity, Graham said he wanted the students to say as much as they could using a limited number of words.
For the next activity, Graham said he had the students write a short story about who they were, what they believed in, and why. With these stories, Graham said many of the students tackled serious issues including body image, anxiety, and depression.
“It was just really great to see a small town like that has an outlet like writing to get stuff out,” Graham said. “You can’t always talk to your parents about certain things or even to your teachers or whatever, and it was great to see them be able to get that out on paper.”
For McBain teacher Shelia Johnson, she said it was good to see some of the quieter students express themselves in front of the class.
“The biggest way it helps them is peeking their creativity, which we try to do in a classroom,” Johnson said. “But they’ve been around each other so long and they’re hesitant with each other.”
“This is a different environment, so he’s able to kind of push them into those creative moments.”
As he listened to students talk about their struggles, Graham said he saw the need for the students to participate in the exercises.
“There was one kid that talked about suicidal thoughts and things like that, and I was really like, wow these kids really needed to do this,” Graham said.
Before he concluded his workshop, Graham challenged the students to write a letter and handed it off to a stranger. In the letter, he asked the students to share something about themselves and what they were going through.
The reason behind the challenge is a personal one for Graham. Years ago, Graham said he had planned on taking his own life the day he received a letter from a stranger while out in public. In that letter, he said the stranger had written about their struggles with depression and anxiety.
After reading the letter, Graham said he realized he wasn’t alone in his struggles with depression and believes that letter saved his life.
“The reason that I have the students do it and I always challenge them to do it is because they might feel really lonely and really horrible,” Graham said. “But there’s always somebody, somewhere else that feels the same way and a letter to a stranger could really save somebody’s life because it saved mine.”
As he wrapped up his workshop, Graham said he hopes the students see they’re not alone in their personal struggles.
“I’m hoping that what the students took away from today is that you can approach your teachers, you can approach your librarian, you can approach your guidance counselor, you can approach these people that do care about you,” Graham said.
“You can tell them about what’s going on in your life without having to worry about being judged because those people are not going to judge you.”
