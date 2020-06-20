CADILLAC — When your friends are hospitalized right now, COVID-19 restrictions mean you can't go visit them.
Kennedy Payne, was feeling helpless when her friend, Paige Vandenbos, 17, (both of McBain) was hurt in a car crash early Tuesday morning. Vandenbos was being driven by Tommy Whitaker, 18, of Lake City, when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree, according to a news release that day from the Missaukee County sheriff's office.
Both teens had more than one surgery; Vandenbos on her aorta, hip and femur.
Medical bills are mounting.
"I was just laying there one night, and I was like, 'I should really do something.' I couldn't even fall asleep," Payne recalled.
She settled on bracelets—everybody loves them, and they're a common fundraiser.
"We have so many bracelets for so many people, but it's kind of nice though, actually," Payne said.
She got online and started designing a silicone bracelet, settling on "Prayers for Paige" and "VandenBOS Strong," with her mom's input.
The bracelets will be for sale for $5 or donations at various locations in McBain (Payne was in the process of contacting businesses when she spoke to the newspaper on Friday) and at three events.
Kristen Heuker, another friend of Vandenbos's, will help Payne.
The bracelets will be for sale at McbBain Rural Agricultural School on Wednesday, June 24, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday June 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
A third event, a truck meet fundraiser for Tommy Whitaker, will be on June 26. Payne plans to sell the Paige bracelets during the truck meet at a Lake City school parking lot at 7:30 p.m.
All of the money Payne raises through bracelet sales will go to Vandenbos's family, she said.
