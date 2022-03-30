MCBAIN - The City of McBain has issued a boil water advisory for all city water customers until further notice due to a water tank malfunction.
"The DPW staff is working with EGLE and, in contact with our engineers," McBain Mayor Joey Roberts said. "So, right now we are collecting some samples to run to the lab to run some tests."
Roberts said the city is doing two rounds of testing on the city's water. If those tests come back clear, Roberts said the city should be able to lift the notice by Friday.
With the advisory in place, Roberts said all water needs to be boiled for cooking, cleaning, and consumption.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.