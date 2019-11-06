MCBAIN — In a slow General Election Tuesday, McBain voters had some big issues to decide.
First, McBain Rural Agricultural School asked voters to support a 1.4 mill increase that would generate nearly $14.3 million for improvements to the district’s buildings, secure entrances, its bus fleet, technology, and other items. It also would allow the district to reroute its student drop off areas.
The bond, however, was defeated by a tally of 728-484 or by roughly 60% of the district’s voters. With the bond’s defeat, McBain Superintendent Steve Prissel said he and the board of education will have to find different ways to address the issues the bond would have.
“The failing of the bond puts our district in a situation where the school board and I will have to find other ways to support our school safety, technology, buses, and facility upgrades,‘ he said. “We felt that much information was circulated and made accessible to inform our voters. The board and I will now look to work with the community on our next steps.‘
Monetarily, the bond defeated Tuesday was very similar to a bond voters defeated in May 2018. The 2019 bond would have been a 21-year, $14.29 million bond that would have taken the district’s millage rate from 1.92 to 3.2 mills. Even with the increase of 1.4 mills, McBain’s millage rate would have been well below the state average of 5.25 mills.
On Tuesday, voter turnout was low across the Cadillac area including in McBain. The district’s largest voting precinct was the city of McBain and of the 1,162 registered voters, a mere 30% had cast a ballot. At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, only 184 votes had been recorded.
Also during Tuesday’s election, city council seats were up for election. All of the races were unopposed. Joey Roberts was re-elected as mayor (158 votes); Marcia Smith was re-elected as clerk (163); Heidi Heuker as treasurer (164); and Chuck Heethuis (144), Mike Kubiak (146) and Lori Warren (150) for city council.
All the results Tuesday were unofficial until they are certified by the board of canvassers, which should happen Wednesday.
