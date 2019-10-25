McBain water project funding nearing finalization

MCBAIN — There’s a problem with one of McBain’s newest wells. There’s too much iron in the water supply and the water that comes out is unappealing.
Even the mayor’s house isn’t exempt.
“It just looks cloudy,‘ McBain Mayor Joey Roberts said.
Fixing the water in McBain has been one of the first-term mayor’s top priorities.
“People have concerns,‘ Roberts said about the cloudy water. “It’s nothing that’s dangerous but it’s just not appealing to look at it.‘
That well has been turned off. But cloudy, iron-rich water in McBain isn’t the only problem the water system faces, though it’s certainly an expensive one (installing an iron filtration plant will cost $2 million, engineers estimate).
“The infrastructure is old,‘ Roberts said. “Some of the water main is 50-to-70 years old.‘
And complying with the state’s new lead-and-copper rule will also cost money.
On its website, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy describe the lead and copper rule like this:
“Lead and copper enter drinking water mainly from corrosion of lead and copper-containing plumbing materials. The rule establishes action levels (AL) for lead and copper based on a 90th percentile level of tap water samples. An action level exceedance is not a violation but triggers other requirements to minimize exposure to lead and copper in drinking water, including water quality parameter monitoring, corrosion control treatment, source water monitoring/treatment, public education, and lead service line replacement.‘
McBain has spent much of this summer and fall in various stages of applying for rural development funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“Just to get to this point, it’s taken us two years,‘ Roberts said.
McBain will need about $7 million to build a water tower, a new well, install 10,000 feet of water main and some service line replacements and to build the iron filtration plant.
The water tower will help with water quality, according to the engineering firm that McBain is working with.
The elevated tank will mean the water turns over more quickly, keeping standard chemical treatments like chlorine effective, explained Ken Mlcek, the project manager. And water that turns over frequently is less likely to freeze and damage infrastructure.
Roberts says he’s waiting on the USDA to finalize the numbers, but it looks likely the city will need a $5 million grant (triggering review from the national office) and a $2 million loan. And city water customers will likely face higher rates to repay the loan.
Roberts said he hopes to have the numbers in hand for McBain’s city council meeting in November, with most of the work taking place in 2021.
Still, the timeline isn’t firm.
After USDA commits the funding, the city will move forward with design, Mlcek explained. “That would be the next step.‘
