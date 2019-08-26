MCBAIN — McBain Mayor Joey Roberts said there were bound to be some hiccups when it came to the city’s water project.
And it has hit one that’s pushing the project’s timeline back.
The city recently tried to access pooled United States Department of Agriculture funds that were available.
However, due to difficulties accessing the city’s Commercial And Government Entity (CAGE) Code the city missed the current opportunity to get the funding, Roberts said.
The grant is viable for 2020, but the city won’t be able to start the project until 2021.
For its water project, the city wants to replace its water tower, replace 14,000 feet of cast iron piping in the water system, install an iron removal plant and install water meters at all services for the city.
These actions were recommended by Fleis and VandenBrink after the company conducted a water system review that examined the water’s infrastructure and chemistry to fix the city’s experience with orange-colored water.
The scope of the projections say this will be a $7.3 million project, but the project is subject to change depending on how much the USDA grants, Roberts said.
He suspects it will be possible to receive $5 million and the city will be looking to borrow around $2 or $3 million, anything the grant doesn’t cover, he said.
Roberts said the engineers are not as bummed as he is about the timeline delay, but it “still is disappointing in my book.‘
“Just puts our timeline a little further back,‘ he said.
Ken Mlcek, a project manager for Fleis and VandenBrink, said there really isn’t a deadline for funding, there are just different stages of funding.
In August there were funds left over through the USDA from other states so the city tried to access those funds.
They needed the CAGE Code but it took forever to come through, he said.
The CAGE Code is generated by the office System for Award Management (SAM) which manages the database for any entity that receives funding.
They had to be enrolled in that database to access funding and that division has been slow lately and they missed it, he said.
This was a matter of trying to access an earlier window of funding and it just means they are waiting for the USDA’s next allocation of funding, probably in early 2020, he said.
Roberts said they will more than likely not start the project until next spring. They can maybe do stuff in the fall but the majority will be done in the spring of 2021.
Although disappointing, he does think in the long run this will be beneficial for the city.
He, the city clerk and the treasurer have never done this before and “it’s a learning experience.‘
If the city had gotten the funding sooner, spring 2020 would have come quicker than you would think, he said.
This timeline change will give more time for bids for the water project, will help the city make sure it has all its ducks in a row and make sure everything is being done right and taxpayers’ money is being used well, he said.
Also, with starting later, they don’t have to raise rates as quickly as they thought they might have to do, he said.
The timeline is the only thing that has changed in regard to the city’s water project, Roberts said.
“We’re still excited to do it,‘ he said. “Just a little bit of a speed bump delay.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.