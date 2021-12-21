CADILLAC — The 27-year-old McBain woman charged with drunken driving causing serious injury after a June crash in Missaukee County is awaiting her sentencing after she accepted a plea Monday in 28th Circuit Court.
Although Harley Marie Clark was facing charges in Missaukee County, she accepted the no contest plea to operating while intoxicated causing serious injury in Wexford County. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
She was originally scheduled to have her final pretrial this past Friday in Missaukee County but it was rescheduled for Monday in Wexford County.
Missaukee County Prosecutor David DenHouten said the final pretrial was rescheduled from Friday to Monday due to a scheduling conflict with Clark’s defense counsel and there was no substantive reason for the slight change in date.
As part of the plea, there was a sentencing agreement to follow the Michigan Sentencing Guidelines, which both sides estimated to between five and 23 months. This is also known as a Killebrew agreement, which concerns plea bargains that involve promises by the prosecutor that the defendant will receive a certain sentence.
Clark was arraigned this past September in 84th District Court on a single charge of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury for her connection with an incident on June 26 in Butterfield Township. Her blood alcohol content was found to be 0.147 at the time of the crash. She was scheduled to be arraigned on the same charge in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court on Nov. 1 but that arraignment was waived on Oct. 29.
If convicted, Clark originally faces up to five years in prison and/or $1,000 to $5,000 in fines and fees. On Monday, DenHouten said restitution would need to be determined at a later date.
At 9:19 p.m. on June 26, police said Clark was traveling westbound on M-55 when she crossed the centerline and struck a vehicle head-on that was traveling east on M-55 that was just east of Merritt Road. The other vehicle was driven by a 45-year-old Eckerman woman.
Police said a 29-year-old Manton man, who was a passenger in Clark’s vehicle, was transported by ambulance to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City with non-life-threatening injuries. Jana Foster, of Eckerman, was taken to Munson ICU with life-threatening injuries, where she remained until late September. Clark also was treated for her injuries.
In late August, DenHouten confirmed he had received the case file, but at the time, he said he was uncertain when charges would be filed as there had been numerous ups and downs with Foster’s condition since the crash. Once she was more stable, he said charges would be filed.
On Monday, Clark’s bond was continued and it was anticipated she would be sentenced sometime in the next four weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.