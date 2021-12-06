LAKE CITY — A 41-year-old McBain woman faced a charge that alleged she tried to deliver 7 ounces methamphetamine during her recent arraignment in Missaukee County’s 84th District Court.
Terri Lanita Buley was charged with one count of delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Dec. 2 in Lake Township. If convicted, Buley faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $25,000 in fines and fees.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Buley is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A press release by the Houghton Lake Michigan State Police stated a trooper stopped a vehicle around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 on M-55 near South LaChance Road in Lake Township for multiple violations. The driver, later found to be Buley, appeared nervous and police said the trooper observed a clear bag sticking out of her coat pocket containing what was believed to be suspected methamphetamine.
Police said a field test was performed and the substance tested positive for methamphetamine. The trooper seized approximately 7 ounces of methamphetamine and police said Buley was arrested and lodged in the Missaukee County Jail pending her arraignment.
The court issued a $50,000 cash or surety bond and Buley is scheduled to appear in court next on Dec. 9.
