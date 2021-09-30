LAKE CITY — Roughly three months after a crash sent three people to the hospital, a 27-year-old McBain woman was recently charged with a drunken driving offense in Missaukee County’s 84th District Court.
Harley Marie Clark faced a charge of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury for her connection with an incident on June 26 in Butterfield Township. If convicted, Clark faces up to five years in prison and/or $1,000 to $5,000 in fines and fees.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Clark is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 9:19 p.m. on June 26, police said the 27-year-old McBain woman was traveling westbound on M-55 when she crossed the centerline and struck a vehicle head-on that was traveling east on M-55 that was just east of Merritt Road. The other vehicle was driven by a 45-year-old Eckerman woman.
Police said a 29-year-old Manton man, who was a passenger in the vehicle that crossed the centerline, was transported by ambulance to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City with non-life-threatening injuries. Jana Foster, of Eckerman, was taken to Munson ICU with life-threatening injuries, where she remained until recently. Clark also was treated for her injuries.
In late August, Missaukee County Prosecutor David DenHouten confirmed he had received the case file, but at the time, he said he was uncertain when charges would be filed as there have been numerous ups and downs with Jana’s condition since the crash. Once she was more stable, he said charges would be filed.
The court issued a $50,000 cash or surety bond and a preliminary exam was scheduled on Oct. 7.
