CADILLAC — Georgia resident Adam Tibbs has been in the Cadillac area since Sept. 23.
While this time of year is a great time to be in Northern Michigan to take in the beautiful fall colors, Tibbs wasn’t here for them. He also wasn’t here for any of the abundant hunting or fishing opportunities the area has. Instead, he has been in northern Michigan to care for his mother who was in a devastating crash last month.
On Oct. 8, the decision was made to take Leah Marie Tibbs off of life support. She died peacefully a short time later. Although the past few weeks have been a rollercoaster of emotions, Adam said he will always remember his mother as a happy-go-lucky person.
“She was willing to help out whenever she could. She never really asked for anything in return,” he said.
He said his mother was originally from the Detroit area, but she moved up to Missaukee County when the 33-year-old was in fifth grade. He said she moved north for a change of scenery.
The two-vehicle crash occurred at 3:18 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, on M-115 near South Mackinaw Trail in Clam Lake Township. The Michigan State Police reported that a trooper and the motor carrier officer were the first to be dispatched.
The initial investigation indicated a semitrailer driven by a 60-year-old Hersey man was traveling southeast on M-115, while Tibb’s United States Postal Service truck also was traveling southeast on M-115. Tibbs, however, was traveling on the shoulder. Surveillance footage shows Tibbs attempted a U-turn on M-115 and pulled out in front of the semi-truck, police said.
As a result of the collision, police said both vehicles caught fire.
Tibbs was airlifted to the Traverse City hospital, while the Hersey man was taken to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital for treatment of his injuries. It was reported Friday, Sept. 24, that he was treated for his injuries and released.
Adam said he first heard about the crash on Sept. 23. He got the call while he was working on a project for his non-profit organization.
“A friend of mine who works at the same post office (as my mom) asked if I had heard that my mom was in an accident,” he said. “I didn’t know how serious it was until after I saw the news clips and false reporting of her death.”
It was first reported that the two-vehicle crash Tibbs was involved in with a semitrailer driven by the Hersey man resulted in her death, but later it was revealed she was alive.
Early on the morning of Friday, Sept. 24, however, a new press release from the Michigan State Police was distributed stating Tibbs had succumbed to her injuries. That was soon refuted when Adam refuted that news.
“I first heard she was taken to Munson in Cadillac and then I got a phone call from the doctor who said she was airlifted to Traverse City and she was in critical condition,” he said. “I saw the news clips that MSP said she was dead on arrival.”
Although none of the news was ever good about his mother’s condition, Adam said he held out hope she would recover. He said he asked doctors what could be done and what tests could be run to help his mother. He said they tried everything, but in the end, the results were not what they had hoped for.
“There is some relief, but it is the calm before the storm,” he said.
Funeral visitation is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City. Words of comfort may be shared online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
