LAKE CITY — On Monday, a 27-year-old McBain woman is scheduled to have her final pretrial regarding her involvement with a drunken driving crash that seriously injured an Upper Peninsula woman in June.
Harley Marie Clark is scheduled to have that final pretrial Monday morning and if some sort of resolution or plea is not reached, the matter will go to trial. A two-day trial has been scheduled for Jan. 18.
Clark was arraigned this past September in 84th District Court on a single charge of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury for her connection with an incident on June 26 in Butterfield Township. She was scheduled to be arraigned on the same charge in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court on Nov. 1 but that arraignment was waived on Oct. 29.
If convicted, Clark faces up to five years in prison and/or $1,000 to $5,000 in fines and fees. She also would be responsible for the cost of prosecution and have to reimburse governmental entities for emergency response, court records indicate.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Clark is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 9:19 p.m. on June 26, police said the 27-year-old McBain woman was traveling westbound on M-55 when she crossed the centerline and struck a vehicle head-on that was traveling east on M-55 that was just east of Merritt Road. The other vehicle was driven by a 45-year-old Eckerman woman.
Police said a 29-year-old Manton man, who was a passenger in the vehicle that crossed the centerline, was transported by ambulance to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City with non-life-threatening injuries. Jana Foster, of Eckerman, was taken to Munson ICU with life-threatening injuries, where she remained until late September. Clark also was treated for her injuries.
In late August, Missaukee County Prosecutor David DenHouten confirmed he had received the case file, but at the time, he said he was uncertain when charges would be filed as there have been numerous ups and downs with Foster’s condition since the crash. Once she was more stable, he said charges would be filed.
