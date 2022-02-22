LAKE CITY — The 27-year-old McBain woman recently was sentenced in 28th Circuit Court to a prison after she accepted a December plea for her connection with a June drunken driving causing serious injury crash in Missaukee County.
Harley Marie Clark was sentenced to at least 20 months and up to five years in prison for a no contest plea to operating while intoxicated causing serious injury in Missaukee County. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
Missaukee County Prosecutor David DenHouten said restitution was held open for 30 days, but it is expected the victim’s family will be filing a separate civil claim. There also were some fines and costs Clark will be ordered to pay. He also said sentencing guidelines were between five and 23 months for a minimum.
“One of the most difficult types of cases in our criminal justice system are cases involving defendants who do not intend to cause physical harm, but, make a decision such as this to drive after drinking, and as a result, permanently impact the lives of victims,” he said. “The resulting collision is and was a tragedy on so many levels. The conduct of the defendant required punishment, and I believe justice was done in the sentencing that was handed down.”
Clark was arraigned in September in 84th District Court on a single charge of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury for her connection with an incident on June 26 in Butterfield Township. Her blood alcohol content was found to be 0.147 at the time of the crash. She was scheduled to be arraigned on the same charge in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court on Nov. 1 but that arraignment was waived on Oct. 29.
At 9:19 p.m. on June 26, police said Clark was traveling westbound on M-55 when she crossed the centerline and struck a vehicle head-on that was traveling east on M-55 that was just east of Merritt Road. The other vehicle was driven by a 45-year-old Eckerman woman.
Police said a Manton man, who was a passenger in Clark’s vehicle, was transported by ambulance to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City with non-life-threatening injuries. Jana Foster, of Eckerman, was taken to Munson ICU with life-threatening injuries, where she remained until late September. Clark also was treated for her injuries.
In late August, DenHouten confirmed he had received the case file, but at the time, he said he was uncertain when charges would be filed as there had been numerous ups and downs with Foster’s condition since the crash. Once she was more stable, he said charges would be filed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.