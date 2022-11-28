MCBAIN — Phase one of McBain’s $6.9 million water project is nearing completion.
McBain Mayor Joey Roberts said the city has only three water meters left to install before wrapping up phase one of its water project.
“This has taken a long time to get to this point, but what we were able to accomplish is pretty remarkable for this size of a city,” Roberts said.
Since the project began in July 2021, the city has made numerous upgrades to its water system to improve the water quality for residents. Roberts said the city has replaced 11,600 linear feet of cast iron watermain, replaced 9,700 linear feet of lead galvanized service line, and installed roughly 300 new water meters at local homes and businesses. The city also drilled a new well and integrated two wells into its new iron filtration plant.
The upgrades may have taken a little over a year, but the behind the scenes work took much longer. Since he was elected mayor in 2017, Roberts said the project was one of his priorities and he hit the ground running to secure funding.
While working with state Sen. Curt Vanderwall and others, Roberts and the city were able to receive a $4.4 million grant from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program, a $2.048 million loan from the USDA, and a $430,000 loan from the state’s Drinking Water Revolving Fund program.
The city also received $185,000 from the Missaukee County commissioners in the summer of 2022.
All this funding was important for the project, but Roberts said it was when they received the confirmation letter from the USDA that he knew the city was in good shape.
“We knew we had a majority of the funds we needed for the whole project, so once I saw that letter, I knew we were in a great position,” he said.
Once the project got started, Roberts said it was an awesome process to watch even with some of the ups and downs that come along the way.
“It’s a stressful time because you’ve basically torn up the whole city at one time,” he said. “So, it’s a stressful time but it’s a happy time too.”
One major goal the project accomplished was becoming 100% compliant with the state’s Lead and Copper Rule, which required the removal of all lead service lines by 2041. Roberts said he believes McBain is one of the first communities in Michigan to achieve this and with plenty of time to spare.
“I want clean water,” he said. “I want it for our kids, our schools, our residents, and our businesses. That should be a goal of every administration is to be able to provide the cleanest and most affordable water we can.”
The city’s work on its water system isn’t done yet. Roberts said phase two of the project will revolve around building a new water tower. This part was originally included in phase one, but Roberts said they canceled it because McBain received $2 million in state funding for the project.
“Hopefully this coming spring we’ll start construction on the new water tower,” he said.
Barring supply chain issues and other setbacks, Roberts said he hopes to have the new tower built by next fall.
As the water project enters its final stages, Roberts said the credit goes to everyone involved and the residents for their patience and understanding throughout the process.
“I can’t thank everybody enough,” he said. “Our city staff, our city council, the residents, our construction crews. Everybody was just working towards that end goal.”
