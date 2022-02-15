McBAIN — One of the McBain senior classmates of Taylor Benthem yelled out to her from the high school lobby on Monday morning. “Taylor, is this your best Valentine’s Day ever?” the fellow student asked.
Monday was certainly a Valentine’s Day that Taylor will never forget.
Unknown to her, earlier that morning representatives of Mid-Michigan College arrived at the school bearing a large cardboard check for $25,000 to surprise her with the news that she had been named as one of two recipients of the coveted Presidential Laker Distinction Scholarship, the highest award the college gives out each school year. The scholarship covers two full years and also provides a stipend of $500 each school year for books on top of that.
“As we went through the process, Taylor really stood out,” said Chris Pellerito, the Mid-Michigan Admissions Administrator, who came personally to the school to deliver the great news along with Caroline Cameron, an advanced work study intern from the college.
“During our in-person interview, I could tell she was someone who would do well at whatever she pursued. And she didn’t just impress me; she impressed everyone.”
Pellerito and Cameron gathered in the lobby waiting to surprise Taylor along with Taylor’s parents Andy and Jessica, brother Bret, grandparents from both sides, Principal Ryan Biller, Athletic Director Shaun Mulder, and all the members of Taylor’s senior class who were not at the Career Tech Center.
Andrea Podsaid, the high school counselor who worked closely with Taylor through the rigorous scholarship application process, had known about the surprise for about a week and a half, but locked it securely in the vault so Taylor wouldn’t know until the big unveiling on Monday.
“I was so happy to learn that Taylor got the scholarship,” Podsaid said. “She’s very deserving. She gives 110% of herself in everything she does, not just academically but athletically on the court and working with animals and in her personal life.
“She needed to prove herself to get the scholarship and she certainly did that. It’s a great award and speaks well of her credentials that she was picked out of all the others who applied for it.”
At the given time Monday, Podsaid called for Taylor to come to her office as everyone else went to the lobby. A short time later, Podsaid escorted Taylor down the hallway to the lobby and the surprise reception.
Taylor, a big smile on her face, was greeted with shouts from her classmates and warm hugs from her family.
“I normally don’t like surprises but this one is special,” she said a little later, the emotion of the moment still evident in her features.
“This is so cool, I can hardly believe it. I’m very grateful.”
Pellerito addressed all those assembled in the lobby, noting that Taylor had impressed everyone on the Mid-Michigan staff as well as past scholarship recipients during the application process, which included the submission of a creative project along with resume and a variety of intense in-person interview sessions. Taylor went from being one of 100-plus initial applicants to one of 12 finalists to one of just a few before being selected.
And then after Taylor was selected, she didn’t learn about it at first, which was very hard because she knew the scholarship deadline was rapidly approaching.
“Every time the phone rang over the weekend, I jumped,” she said with a laugh. “I kept waiting and waiting and hoping.”
Which made Monday’s surprise in the lobby that much sweeter.
“We’re so excited and so proud of her,” said her mom Jessica. “She’s worked really hard for it and we couldn’t be happier.”
Taylor’s creative project included flower arrangements she personally designed representing different characteristics describing her life such as leadership, kindness, caring, loyalty, and work ethic.
She plans to pursue a degree in business or finance and possibly become an accountant.
MID-MICHIGAN PRESIDENTIAL SCHOLARSHIP
• This is the tenth year of awarding the Laker Distinction Scholarship
• The Lake Distinction Award recognizes excellence in Academics, Leadership, Service and Character
• There are two Presidential Scholarships offered each year providing a full ride for two years plus other full ride one-year scholarships
• In the previous nine years, Mid-Michigan has provided 75 Laker Distinction Scholarships
