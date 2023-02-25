McBain's Review Rambler class now over 1,000 live streams

MCBAIN — Live in 3, 2, 1.
McBain Schools’ Rambler Review class has now streamed over 1,000 school events on its Youtube channel.
The milestone is reflective of the group’s tremendous growth in the two years since becoming an official class at the school. From technological upgrades to expansion into the middle school, McBain high school teacher Gary Vana said it has always been about the students.
“It’s about these kids being treated special,” he said. “These kids see that they’re getting recognized for their hard work.”
The Rambler Review was originally a weekly sports podcast before moving over to Facebook Live. With it becoming a club, Vana said they moved over to Youtube and began growing from there.
“The Rambler Review started off as just a streaming service for school events,” Vana said. “And since then, we have expanded to doing production, editing, graphics, creating shows, documentaries, and local commercials.”
The growth in other forms of digital media led the class to become more structured. Vana said they have several groups focusing on different aspects of the class, such as the broadcast side, script writing, cinematography, editing, and graphics.
This adjustment has helped increase the production value of the group, according to McBain junior Ryan Kirkby.
“We’ve restructured the class to work less as a class and more of an assembly line of production,” he said. “So we have people doing what they’re good at, rather than everyone doing a little part of it and then ending up a mediocre product.”
Technology has also improved for the group. Vana said they started off with a single iPad and iPhone-issued earbuds. Now the students can set up a multi-camera presentation with digital mics, which allow the audience to see and hear more while watching a live stream.
These upgrades couldn’t be done without some funding through grants and emergency relief money. However, Vana said the students have learned it’s not the money that makes a good product.
“It’s your passion and your desire and squeezing the most you can get out of what we have for technology,” he said.
The class has also grown as a group. Students like senior Trinity Berlin said she has made a lot more friends through the class. Other students like senior Kevin Smith reiterated that, saying said they’ve become a close family through their involvement in the club.
“It has made us more social,” he said.
The class has opened many students to new opportunities. Smith said they’ve had the chance to go to the Berlin Center in East Lansing and Ford Field, as well as other area schools to broadcast from their locations.
Vana said the students have also worked with the National Federation of State High School Associations and MHSAA to help broadcast events. During the trip to Ford Field, he said the students got to present their system to other schools who were interested in streaming their own events.
“It’s a point of pride,” Vana said.
Vana said many former students have been asked by their current colleges to help with recording and editing practice tapes or streaming games.
“There’s pride in there because the kids were sought after and desired because of the skill set they came into there with,” he said. “And those kids have moved quickly up the ranks because of the fundamental knowledge that they’ve learned in this class.”
The class has started to inspire the next group of students. Junior Abigail Sikkema said she is interested in digital media after working as a scriptwriter and helping with technology preparation throughout the class.
“I go to CTC to do digital media production and then I come here and do another hour of that,” she said. “So it definitely helps with what I want to do with my career.”
Looking ahead to the next 1,000 live streams, Vana said the class is looking to expand into the middle school and garner interest from those students. He also said they want to grow into the private sector by producing documentaries, commercials, and a news show.
