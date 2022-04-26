MERRITT — Last year, a group of Merritt residents come together to form the Merritt Community Development Association (MCDA). Their goal was to improve the Merritt community and draw in new visitors.
Flash forward to today, and the group has been approved as a 501©(3) nonprofit organization, which occurred in February. With their nonprofit status official, MCDA President Jacqui Shaw said the group wants to start doing things in the community.
“We feel that there is a need in our community for mentorship programs and for helping people out in times of need,” Shaw said. “And just cleaning up our downtown area and making it visually desirable for people to want to stop again.”
With towns like Lake City and Houghton Lake drawing in travelers, Shaw said they want to attract people to Merritt as well.
“It just makes our economy better,” Shaw said. “It supports our small businesses, and that’s so important in this day and age.”
To achieve this goal, Shaw said the MCDA has started the Merritt Beautification Project. This project will be a contest for the most improved yard in the community, with the winner receiving $500 thanks to a silent donor.
“What we’re trying to do is create an incentive for people to beautify our town,” Shaw said.
To be eligible for the contest, Shaw said residents must reside in the 49667 zip code. To participate, people need to call or text Shaw at (231) 878-3969 by Saturday, May 7.
At the time, Shaw said they will go around to each participant’s home and take a before photo of their yard. From that point, she said participants will have from May 1 to May 30 to clean up their yards.
Shaw said participants can also coordinate with the MCDA to have their trash picked up during the contest.
At the end of the month, Shaw said they will take an after photo. While the method of voting is still being determined, she said they want Merritt residents and those in the surrounding towns to be involved in picking the winner.
The winner would then be announced sometime in June.
“The more community involvement the better,” Shaw said.
With this contest, Shaw said they want people to think about what draws travelers to other places and what appeals to them when they visit those towns themselves.
“If you drive into Falmouth or if drive into McBain or Lake City, what about that town draws you to that town,” Shaw said. “And is there anything we can do in our town to make people be drawn to it?”
To up the incentive, Shaw said the MCDA is planning a BBQ and bake sale on Saturday, May 14, at the Merritt Butterfield Church. With this event, Shaw said they want to raise funds to increase the prize money and allow them to potentially have a first, second and third place winner.
While the event details are still being discussed, Shaw said they are looking to have local bakers to whip up different desserts, which would be auctioned off.
Shaw said they plan on also having music and games for the kids.
As the MCDA works on finding more contest participants, Shaw said she hopes the contest and BBQ will be the first of many events to come in Merritt.
“It’s just, honestly, inexperienced community members wanting the best for our community,” Shaw said.
