LAKE CITY — A 55-year-old Cadillac man was found guilty of a methamphetamine-related offense by a jury of his peers during his recent trial in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Cecil Raymond-Jerry McKinney was found guilty by the jury of possession of methamphetamine during the one-day trial after the panel deliberated for roughly 30 minutes. The charge stemmed from his connection with an incident on July 23 in Lake Township.
Although McKinney was only found guilty by the jury of the one methamphetamine-related offense, court records indicated the drug charge also carried a second or subsequent offense notice. Court records also showed McKinney could be sentenced as a fourth offense habitual offender, which enhances his possible incarceration to a possible life sentence due to the drug offense having a maximum penalty of more than five years in prison.
Sentencing has yet to be scheduled as of Thursday.
