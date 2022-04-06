McKinney sentenced after jury meth conviction

LAKE CITY — A 55-year-old Cadillac man was sentenced in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court after he recently was found guilty of a methamphetamine-related offense by a jury of his peers during his recent trial.
Cecil Raymond-Jerry McKinney was sentenced to three to 20 years in prison with 255 days credit after he was found guilty by a jury of his peers to possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense notice. During the one-day trial after the panel deliberated for roughly 30 minutes. The charge stemmed from his connection with an incident on July 23 in Lake Township.
In addition to incarceration, McKinney was ordered to pay $198 in fines, which need to be paid as a condition of parole. Collection may begin while McKinney is incarcerated. McKinney was housed in the Parnall Correctional Facility in Jackson before his sentencing.
