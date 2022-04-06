McKinney sentenced after jury meth conviction

Cecil Raymond-Jerry McKinney, 55, of Cadillac, was sentenced in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court after he recently was found guilty of a methamphetamine-related offense by a jury of his peers during his recent trial. McKinney was sentenced to three to 20 years in prison with 255 days credit after he was found guilty by a jury of his peers to possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense notice.