CADILLAC — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is warning the public of potential scams around mosquito treatment.
In a press release Friday, the MDARD advised consumers to avoid falling victim to scams and illegitimate companies and only hire licensed mosquito control companies. The department has seen unlicensed firms advertising on social media, by email, online web pages, and with signs posted in neighborhoods.
According to the release, mosquito control companies must be licensed by the MDARD and must employ applicators who’ve passed the MDARD’s pesticide proficiency examinations. Companies must also meet certain financial and experience requirements, including proof of insurance, and may only apply pesticides registered by the MDARD.
“These unlicensed firms may offer mosquito control services but not understand the proper way to apply the products, or recognize safety issues associated with the products use,” MDARD Communications Director Jennifer Holton said in an email. “Licensed firms are required to use products that are registered with the EPA or MDARD. Consumers can get scammed because unlicensed firms may use unregistered products and the treatment may not be effective.”
One of the concerns Holton said with these scams is the issue of human health and environmental safety.
“Insecticides used to control mosquitos can be hazardous to humans and the environment if not used in accordance with the product label,” Holton said. “Unlicensed firms may not understand how to properly use pesticides, so safety and efficacy can be compromised”
When looking to hire a mosquito control company, the MDARD said all licensed companies should provide a service agreement that includes an approximate schedule, frequency and duration of their services. These companies are also required to obtain the consumer’s content before making a pesticide application and should provide information about the firm providing the service.
“Licensed mosquito control companies and their certified applicators have demonstrated they have the knowledge to use pesticides safely and effectively,” Brian Verhougstraete, MDARD’s Pesticide Section Manager, said in the release. “Utilizing properly licensed and certified applicators protects public health while these professionals work to keep mosquitoes in check around your home.”
According to their website, consumers should also expect to receive written customer information and risk and benefit information. This written information should include:
- Name, address, phone of the firm providing the services.
- Full name of the applicator providing the services.
- A general description of the target pest(s).
- A list of the pesticide(s) applied, including the common name of the active ingredient(s).
- The time and date of application.
- Applicable precautionary statements or reentry restrictions that appear on the pesticide label(s).
- General safety information about pesticides.
“Consumers should do their homework before choosing a mosquito control service, especially when those services are being advertised on social media,” added Verhougstraete.
Licensed mosquito control companies can be found at https://www.michigan.gov/mosquitocontrolbusiness.
If you have concerns about an unlicensed firm or that a licensed firm may have misapplied a pesticide product, contact the MDARD at (800) 292-3939.
