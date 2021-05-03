MDARD helping to protect bees from pesticides

LANSING — A new email alert system will help to keep beekeepers informed and hives safer when it comes to aerial pesticide applications.
On Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Gary McDowell and Sen. Rick Outman, R-Six Lakes, announced the state's beekeepers can self-subscribe to receive email alerts during public health emergencies, such as outbreaks of Eastern Equine Encephalitis or West Nile Virus, requiring aerial pesticide applications.
Michigan law requires pesticide applicators making community-wide or right-of-way applications to notify people in the target area prior to the application. However, during a declared public health emergency the notification requirement is waived to not hinder critical response efforts.
“MDARD and Sen. Outman’s office worked together on a solution to provide a direct line of communication to our beekeeping community to protect their hive, but not slow response efforts during public health emergencies,‘ McDowell said. “Through partnership with the Senator, the department can leverage existing technology, which means no additional funding was needed. I appreciate his support to ensure the viability of Michigan’s important bee population.‘
In 2019 and 2020, Michigan saw a EEE outbreak of in several areas of the state. The virus is spread by mosquitos and has a 33% fatality rate. To protect public health, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services contracted with licensed businesses to conduct emergency pesticide applications.
Beekeepers can subscribe to receive email notifications by visiting MDARD’s website and clicking on the “Emergency Notification for Beekeepers‘ link. After entering a valid email address, subscribers will receive an email notification whenever an emergency pesticide application is required.
For more information on MDARD’s Pesticide and Plant Pesticide Management Division, visit Michigan.gov/MDARD.
