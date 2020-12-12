CADILLAC — Northern Michigan is expecting to receive 2,925 doeses of the Pfizer vaccine sometime next week, Munson Healthcare announced on Friday.
"It will take time to vaccinate those who have been prioritized for the first doses. These include EMS workers, hospital staff caring for COVID-19 patients in our emergency rooms and hospitals, as well as workers and residents in long-term care facilities," said Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer of Munson Healthcare, in an emailed statement. "While we roll out the vaccine program, it will be important for all of us to remain diligent about masking, social distancing, hand hygiene, and limiting social gatherings as we head into the holidays."
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Friday released additional information about the vaccine roll-out.
Per the health department:
- Phase 1A includes paid and unpaid persons serving in health care settings who have direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials and are unable to work from home, as well as residents of long-term care facilities.
- Phase 1B includes some workers in essential and critical industries, including workers with unique skill sets such as non-hospital or non-public health laboratories and mortuary services.
- Phase 1C includes people at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness due to underlying medical conditions, and people 65 years and older.
- Phase 2 is a mass vaccination campaign for all adults.
MDHHS said vaccination phases will likely overlap.
It's estimated that by late spring of 2021, "enough vaccine will be available for everyone who is recommended to receive it."
There won't be out-of-pocket costs for the vaccine, but healthcare providers may bill your insurance for administrative costs.
MDHHS noted that "the COVID-19 vaccine will require two doses, separated by three or four weeks depending on the manufacturer."
The state said mild side effects include low-grade fever, sore arm and fatigue.There is a state and national process for tracking vaccines and reporting side effects.
"The process for approval of a COVID-19 vaccine is scientifically sound, and no steps have been skipped,‘ Khaldun said. “People should know what to expect when they get a vaccine- such as mild side effects like a sore arm or low-grade fever. They should also plan on making sure they get their second dose to make sure they get the full benefit of the vaccine.‘
The week appears poised to end at a 15.3% coronavirus positivity rate in the Cadillac News coverage area.
Out of the 1,377 tests run for residents of Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties for the week ending Dec. 12, there have been 210 positive tests for a 15.3% positivity rate. That's down about 1% since the highest local positivity rate of the pandemic, 16.4% in the week ending Nov. 28.
The positivity rate for this week may rise or fall later, as all of the data is not in yet.
Though the positivity rate appears to be stabilizing, it's still high enough to be in community spread territory. November's positivity rate was 13.9%, more than three times October's positivity rate in the local counties, 4%. Even that was higher than the state's 3% benchmark.
At Munson Cadillc Hospital on Friday, there were 16 people hospitalized and positive for the virus that cases COVID-19. It was 17 on Thursday.
Wexford County, which so far this week has a 15.2% positivity rate, added 30 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. It was the county within the District Health Department No. 10 jurisdiction that had the most number of cases Friday. The 30 additional cases brought the pandemic-long total in Wexford Count to 802.
Probable cases in Wexford County (people who have symptoms of the virus and have had contact with a person who has tested positive but have not themselves tested positive) held steady at 35. Deaths also held steady on Friday, with 13 total COVID-19 deaths in Wexford County.
Missaukee County, which so far this week has a 21.2% positivity rate, added six confirmed cases on Friday and three probable cases. The pandemic total for confirmed cases in Missaukee County is 345 and 25 for probable cases. There have been seven Missaukee County COVID-19 deaths.
Lake County, which so far this week has had a 13.7% positivity rate, added five COVID-19 cases on Friday. The pandemic total is 250. There have been five probable cases in Lake County. There have been six COVID-19 deaths among Lake County residents. Additionally, two inmates at the privately-managed prison, North Lake Correctional Facility, have died of COVID-19. There are six inmates currently positive for the virus.
In Osceola County, where the positivity rate so far this week is 13.6%, there were 13 new cases on Friday. The county reached a pandemic total of 617. There have been 13 COVID-19 deaths.
Statewide COVID-19 numbers stood at 426,294 on Friday, an increase of 5,157 since Thursday. Deaths climbed by 61 and reached 10,456.
