MDHHS gives schools COVID-19 guidance

LANSING — The start of the new school year is weeks away, but the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued recommendations Friday for schools to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to protect those who are not fully vaccinated.
To help schools prepare for the fall, the guidance outlines mitigation measures designed to protect students, teachers and staff, and maintain in-person learning. Schools can layer multiple prevention strategies developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reduce transmission of the virus within school buildings.
This will help minimize disruptions to in-person learning and help protect people who are not fully vaccinated, which currently includes all children under the age of 12 years. All prevention strategies provide some level of protection, and layered strategies implemented at the same time provide the greatest level of protection.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the district is committed to providing its students excellence in academics, arts and athletics while providing safe learning environments.
"In August, we will pull together stakeholders, including the District Health Department, to review any relevant CDC recommendations before making decisions about the 2021-22 school year," Brown said. "This past year has taught us many lessons but primarily that our staff, students and community are incredibly resilient; we will come together to ensure the success of our children."
Brown said currently community spread is minimal, but the district will continue to monitor COVID-19 numbers throughout the summer. She also said the district's staff and leadership are looking forward to opening the doors to students in the fall.
According to the information released Friday, key prevention strategies in schools includes:
• Promoting COVID-19 vaccination for eligible staff and students.
• Correctly and consistently using well-fitted masks that cover the nose and mouth and following CDC recommendations for when to wear a mask in school settings.
• Social Distancing: Physical distancing, including cohorting children together to reduce potential exposures.
• COVID-19 screening, testing and contact tracing.
• Maintaining healthy environments that include promoting handwashing and covering coughs and sneezes and routine cleaning to help maintain healthy facilities.
Reed City Area Public Schools Superintendent Michael Sweet said he doesn't see too much that is different from what schools were already doing. He also said he is curious regarding the masking and screening portions of the order as it’s not clear what if anything is being required.
"We’ll keep encouraging parents to keep their children at home when they’re sick," he said. "We’ll keep stressing proper hygiene through hand washing and covering your face when you cough."
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS, said in a release that she is pleased with the progress of the state's vaccination efforts, with 56% of Michiganders age 12 and older have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
"These vaccines are the reason transmission of the virus in Michigan is at the lowest point in a year," Khaldun said in the release. "However, as the school environment brings together large groups of individuals who may not yet be vaccinated, MDHHS is issuing this guidance to help protect Michiganders of all ages.‘
