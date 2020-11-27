CADILLAC — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has gathered multiple organizations across the state of Michigan to host a free Virtual Baby Fair for new and expecting parents this December.
The Baby Fair will provide organizations the opportunity to share information and available resources to Michigan families as well as give an opportunity for parents to be better prepared for their little arrival.
“The Virtual Baby Fair is a great opportunity for new and expecting parents to learn about the available resources nearest to them,‘ said Darcy Lokers, Family Health Supervisor for District Health Department No. 10. “They will have a chance to ask questions as well as learn about important health and safety issues during this unusual time of COVID.‘
Participants have the choice between two date and time options of Wednesday, Dec. 2 from 7 to 8:15 p.m. or Saturday, Dec. 12 from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Dates can be selected by going to surveymonkey.com/r/F7JGGCS.
