On Thursday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an emergency order that could result in a person receiving a $1,000 civil infraction and a potential referral to licensing agencies if they are found to violation of multiple executive orders.
MDHHS Director Robert Gordon announced the emergency order’s issuance and said it was related to violations of Executive Orders 2020-11, 2020-20 and 2020-21. Criminal penalties for violation also will remain an option for prosecutors.
The Emergency Order requires that every person must comply with the procedures and restrictions outlined in these Executive Orders and the instructions provided in their accompanying FAQs. The three orders in question temporarily prohibit large assemblages and events and temporarily closes schools, place temporary restrictions on the use of places of public accommodation, and temporarily restrict gatherings and travel and prohibit in-person work that is not necessary to sustain or protect life.
“A person can have coronavirus without knowing it,‘ Gordon said. “They can spread the disease to others who can spread it to others. The only way to stop the spread is social distancing. A civil penalty and potential licensing actions send a strong message to Michiganders that social distancing is essential to saving lives.‘
In addition to civil penalties, entities regulated by a licensing agency will be referred to relevant licensing agencies for additional enforcement action as determined by that agency. Places of religious worship, when used for religious worship, are exempt from the Emergency Rules.
Law enforcement agencies across the state are authorized to investigate potential violations of Executive Orders 2020-11, 2020-20 and 2020-21 and coordinating as necessary with their local health departments to enforce this emergency order within their jurisdiction. Law enforcement is specifically authorized to bar access to businesses and operations that fail to comply with the procedures and restrictions outlined in the executive orders.
On Friday, Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said he was not notified to do anything differently than he has been since the order was issued Thursday. He also said his agency hasn’t had an overwhelming complaint volume related to potential violations.
County prosecutors are authorized to enforce this Emergency Order to control the epidemic and protect the public health in coordination with the appropriate local law enforcement authority and, as necessary, the local health department.
On Wednesday, Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said law enforcement has been responding to citizen complaints about businesses operating in violation of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-21. He said two different police agencies responded to complaints of businesses staying open. A third complaint was filed on Wednesday.
Elmore also wanted to stress that his office will be working with the businesses. He also said while some of the complaints are legitimate, some may be malicious and some may be explained.
So far eight letters have been given to local businesses and another 10 need to be given. He also said he has received dozens of emails, phone calls, text messages, and social media posts regarding alleged complaints.
Osceola County Prosecutor Tony Badovinac said he also has had complaints coming into his office. On Friday, he said he received a few complaints about businesses not cooperating with the shut down and he too has issued letters.
On Wednesday, Elmore said he also issued the first charges against an individual related to the stay at home order. He said like with the businesses, warnings were issued first before the person was eventually arrested and charged in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
“We live in a free country. Whenever we try to restrict freedom, there is going to be resistance. Resistance may be aggressive or passive,‘ he said. “As a military officer, I have served as a legal advisor to general officers. As an attorney, I have worked with prisons. In those situations, we see the need for strict rules and enforcement. Lack of both leads to disparity, confusion, and resentment.‘
As the prosecutor for Wexford County, Elmore said he has taken an oath to enforce the law. While he is permitted some discretion in how to resolve those cases, Elmore said he doesn’t believe in ignoring the law.
The law gives the governor certain powers in a declared state of emergency and currently Michigan is in a state of emergency. While the spread of COVID-19 has been at a slower rate here in Northern Michigan, Elmore said as a region we are watching it move in our direction. It is coming and Elmore said the region has limited means to respond once it hits us.
As a result, the three executive orders were put in place by the governor.
“Law enforcement is receiving an increasing number of reports on employers and businesses. DHHS has issued its own order echoing those of the governor,‘ he said. “We are also receiving calls from people and businesses asking for permission and clarification. Those can stop. We cannot give you legal advice. It is everyone’s personal obligation to read and comply. If you have questions for your benefit, seek the advice of private counsel.‘
Elmore said he acknowledges the orders may create some disparities and are not “perfectly fair.‘ This, however, is not about being fair, but rather being safe and healthy. That said, it also is about working together.
Police have sworn oaths to serve and protect, and the orders by the governor and DHHS compel them to enforce the violations.
“There are online seminars for lawyers readying to sue employers, businesses, and more who violate the orders and contribute to the sickness and death of future clients,‘ he said. “I don’t know how much more clear to make it.‘
