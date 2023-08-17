BALDWIN — Anglers should be cognizant about the number and types of fish they eat if they’re fishing the Pere Marquette River in Lake County.
According to the 2023 Eat Safe Fish Guide recently posted by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, PFAS chemicals (specifically PFOS) were found in several fish species in the Pere Marquette River, including Sanborn Creek and the Baldwin River.
Based on the levels detected, MDHHS recommends that people limit the number of bluegill, rock bass, sunfish and yellow perch they eat per month and per year out of the Pere Marquette.
For bluegill, the recommendation is no more than six fish per year; for rock bass, the recommendation is no more than one per month; for sunfish, the recommendation is no more than six per year; and for yellow perch, the recommendation is no more than one per month.
This year’s guide was released earlier this month, and for the first time included recommendations related to PFAS chemicals.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a diverse group of thousands of chemicals used in hundreds of types of products.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that a large number of studies have examined possible relationships between levels of PFAS in blood and harmful health effects in people, including increased cholesterol, changes in liver enzymes, small decreases in infant birth weight, decreased vaccine response in children, increased risk of high blood pressure or pre-eclampsia in pregnant women, and increased risk of kidney or testicular cancer.
Geoff Rhodes, EGLE Water Resources Division toxicologist, said each PFAS chemical is unique, with some (including PFOS) known to be harmful to humans and others more benign.
No other local water body showed PFAS levels in fish warranting a consumption advisory from the state, although other chemicals have been noted, including mercury and polychlorinated biphenyls, which are a highly carcinogenic compound formerly used for industrial purposes.
PCBs advisories were issued for brown trout, northern pike, and suckers taken out of the Pere Marquette River in Lake County. While the guide offers consumption recommendations for each fish species, it also points out that PCB is a chemical that can be removed from the fish during the cooking process, potentially increasing the number that can be eaten per year.
“When you clean your fish, try trimming away as much of the fat as you can see,” the guide suggests. “Some chemicals, like PCBs and dioxin, are stored in the fat. If you cut out the fat, you cut down on the chemicals in your fish. ... When you cook a fish on a grate, any fat hiding inside the filet can melt and drip away from the fish. This removes even more of those harmful chemicals.”
While PCBs can be removed, the guide is careful to point out that you can’t remove mercury or PFOS from your fish by trimming, as these chemicals are stored in the meat of the fish.
Mercury was the only chemical of concern noted in fish taken from water bodies in Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola counties.
According to the guide, scientists from MDHHS test only the part of the fish you would eat — typically the filet — to determine the recommendations.
MDHHS uses the test results from the edible portions to find the average amount of chemicals in the fish species from that lake or river. They use this information to determine how much fish is safe to eat per month.
To check out the full report, which includes a detailed list of water bodies and fish species from each local county, go to https://www.michigan.gov/mdhhs/safety-injury-prev/environmental-health/topics/eatsafefish/find-your-area
