MDHHS looking to expand child, adolescent health centers within the state

CADILLAC — The Cadillac area has three adolescent wellness centers and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued a request for proposals to expand those types of centers within the state.
The RFPs were issued by the MDHHS for both public and private non-profit organizations to expand the child and adolescent health center program. The child and adolescent health center program provides school-based or school-linked health care sites or school wellness programs that serve children and youth between ages 5 and 21, with an exception made for students receiving special education services up to 26 years of age.
The program is jointly funded by MDHHS and the Michigan Department of Education.
The Wexford Adolescent Wellness Center opened in 2010 and received a $500,000 facelift in 2013-14. Similar facilities are in Mesick and Manton.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the wellness center within the junior high building has been an incredible resource for students, providing physical and behavioral health on site.
“Reducing barriers to access to quality, free health care has reduced absenteeism, improved overall health and afforded parents the convenience of on-site health care options,‘ she said. “The wellness center embedded within school buildings is a great asset for our students, parents, and community.‘
Centers provide primary care, preventative care, comprehensive health assessment, vision and hearing screening, medication, immunization, treatment of acute illness, comanagement of chronic illness, health education and mental health care.
The RFP seeks competitive plans for local projects that will establish new school-based or school-linked wellness center sites or school wellness programs. Priority points will be given to new sites or school wellness programs in counties not currently served by one of these facilities.
Eligible applicants include public and non-profit entities qualified to provide school-based or school-linked health care services. Funded applicants will receive ongoing technical assistance from the MDHHS project coordinator, which includes help with program start-up, reporting requirements and barriers to program implementation.
The first-year program period begins June 1, 2020, and ends Sept. 30, 2020. During the initial four months, MDHHS expects to award approximately $1.9 million, with varied award sizes based on the model selected by the applicant. Awards may be renewed annually, with $1.9 million in funding available each year.
Grant applications must be submitted electronically through the MI E-Grants program by 3 p.m., March 17. For more information or to apply, visit the MI E-Grants website and select the “About EGrAMS‘ link in the left panel to access the “Competitive Application Instructions‘ training manual. The complete RFP can be accessed under the ‘Current Grants’ section under the “Public Health Administration‘ link and selecting the “CHCE-2020‘ grant program.
