MDHHS, MDARD, EGLE and local health departments provide tips on how to stay safe from Harmful Algal Blooms

This time of year, the chance that the local bodies of water could experience harmful algal blooms, but there are steps to protect yourself and your families.
The Michigan Departments of Health and Human Services, Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and Agriculture and Rural Development are collaborating with Michigan’s local health departments to expand harmful algal bloom HAB testing efforts to increase public safety.
To increase response capacity, MDHHS starting funding local health departments to do their own site visits and testing for blooms in 2022. Participating local health departments visit suspected algal bloom sites, collect samples, test them for cyanotoxins and send data and samples to MDHHS. Local health department testing for blooms has provided additional capacity to respond to the increasing number of reports. This includes District Health Department No. 10.
DHD No. 10 Environmental Health Supervisor Meghan Stih said knowing what these harmful algal blooms look like is important because not all blooms have toxins that are harmful to pets and people.
Harmful algal blooms are often green but can be other colors and can be different textures, such as spilled paint, scums, streaks, mats or discoloration of the water with algae. They typically occur from May to October, and most often in August and September.
“Basically, if you see a bloom give it room. It is best to not touch, wade or swim where it is seen. Stay out of the bloom area and utilize a different portion of the lake,” she said.
In June, District Health Department No. 10 was notified by EGLE that algae blooms were detected on Lake Cadillac.
The blooms were noticed on the east and north shores of the lake by EGLE and the agency’s water resources division collected samples near the boat launch and nearby beach.
The results were positive for microcystin, an algal toxin released by some types of algae in lakes or rivers. Algae blooms can form when there are high nutrient levels within bodies of water along with warm temperatures. Signs will be posted along the lake to notify individuals to avoid contact with the water in that area.
Wexford County Drain Commissioner and Restorative Lake Sciences Senior Hydrologist and Lake Manager Mike Solomon said that currently there are not any active blooms on Lakes Cadillac or Mitchell. Stih also said there are currently no active blooms anywhere in the DHD No. 10 region.
Solomon said, however, both lakes are scheduled to be surveyed next week and if needed will be treated the following week for both nuisance native and invasive plant species.
Contact with algae blooms can cause minor illnesses in humans and can be fatal to pets. For that reason, it is recommended to keep pets out of the water that shows any signs of algae blooms. If exposed to algae blooms, people and pets can experience multiple symptoms. This includes rash, hives or skin blisters at the contact site.
They could have a runny eye and/or nose, sore throat, asthma-like symptoms or allergic reactions. Other symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, weakness, tingly fingers, numbness, dizziness, difficulty breathing or even death resulting from ingesting contaminated water.
If you believe you or your pet have been exposed to an algae bloom, the health department said you should remove yourself and your pet from the area. Take a shower and thoroughly rinse off pets with clean, fresh water if they swam in an area with algae blooms to avoid potential toxic ingestion from licking between paws or affected areas.
Finally, it is recommended that you seek medical treatment and/or veterinary treatment for your pet as soon as possible if you think there has been exposure or if you think you or your pet ingested algal toxins.
