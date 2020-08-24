MDHHS new local leader shares goals

CADILLAC — A new face is heading up the Wexford Missaukee Department of Health and Human Services, but the philosophy remains the same.
Acting Director Carey Adrianse told the Cadillac News she’s worked for the previous director, Luther Lovell (he’s been promoted to Acting Regional Director), in two different offices.
“I’ve worked under him for a long time,‘ Adrianse said. “Hopefully the community won’t see a huge change in the way our organization is run because we do have similar values.‘
Adrianse was a program manager in the Wexford Missaukee offices, overseeing child welfare programs, such as Child Protective Services, foster care, juvenile justice and foster home licensing. Adrianse got her start at MDHHS in child protective services, becoming a supervisor before her subsequent promotions to program manager and now, acting director.
“Our main goal is always to help our most vulnerable population,‘ Adrianse said about Child Protective Services. “We always want to support families to stay together, while keeping children safe.‘
As acting director, Adrianse is now overseeing a staff of about 65 people and the services they provide, such as food assistance, Medicaid programs and child daycare subsidies in addition to the aforementioned child welfare programs.
The COVID-19 pandemic means that Medicaid and food assistance programs are up, she noted.
Adrianse also said that problems with the universal case load system have lifted and there’s not the backlog there was when the system was new.
Adrianse grew up in Reed City. She started working at Eagle Village at 19 and put herself through Baker College, where she studied human services. She started working for the state in 2009, beginning with Lake and Newaygo counties.
Adrianse said she never necessarily saw herself seeking an administrative position, but has taken opportunities as they present themselves.
“It gives me the opportunity to help our staff grow, to support our workers doing the toughest jobs — reducing their secondary traumatic stress and promoting a healthy culture and climate,‘ Adrianse said.
Trauma-informed child welfare is one of Adrianse’s passions. She said people don’t realize the prevalence of abuse and neglect in our communities.
“Complex childhood trauma actually affects the way your brain forms connections ... we just continue a cycle because we have traumatized kids who then become adults,‘ Adrianse explained. They “are parenting their own kids but they’re still traumatized kids themselves. It really is a huge cycle.‘
