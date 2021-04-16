LANSING — The first group of volunteers looking to clean up downstate highway roadsides will be out this weekend and by the start of May in the Cadillac area.
Beginning Saturday and continuing through April 25, volunteers will be working to clean state highway roadsides for the annual spring highway clean-up. The first Michigan Department of Transporation Adopt-A-Highway in the northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula will be from May 1 through May 9, which will allow for spring to take a better grasp on the region.
Volunteers pick up litter three times each year. Statewide, there will be a summer pickup from July 17 to July 25 and a fall pickup from Sept. 25 to Oct. 3.
"Our thousands of Adopt-A-Highway volunteers deserve thanks for helping to save taxpayer dollars while keeping Michigan roadsides clean," state transportation director Paul C. Ajegba said. "Their community spirit and pride make a huge difference. We ask all motorists to keep an eye out for these volunteers and drive cautiously during the pickup periods."
The adopt-a-highway program started in 1990 and around 2,900 groups have adopted more than 6,000 miles of state highway. In a typical year, MDOT said 60,000 to 70,000 bags of trash annually, which is an estimated $5 million value for the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.