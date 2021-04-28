CADILLAC — A minor construction project started Tuesday on M-115 near the famous Cadillac/Mitchell canal, but the focus by the Michigan Department of Transportation wasn't on the work.
Instead, it was put on the safety of the construction workers and motorists who travel through the construction zone. Fall 2020 was a time of tragedy for Michigan's road and bridge workers. In a matter of three months, five road workers were struck and killed and three more were injured in work zone crashes.
As MDOT and other road agencies around the state begin another season of rebuilding and maintaining Michigan's roads and bridges, drivers, passengers, and workers must take work zone safety seriously. There were 15 fatalities total in Michigan work zones last year and 69 serious injuries, 785 injury crashes and 4,900 total crashes.
To try to cut down on those crashes, MDOT is again hosting the National Work Zone Awareness Week from April 26 through April 30. This year's theme, "Drive Safe. Work Safe. Save Lives," emphasizes the importance of driving safely and workers making safety a priority to ensure that we all work together to save lives in work zones.
Kalkaska MDOT Transportation Maintenance Supervisor Bob Helsel said when crews are working and see a distracted driver, they become distracted from what they are supposed to be doing. Depending on the job, Helsel said there can be a crew member called a spotter who helps to ensure the safety of the workers.
Even with a spotter, Helsel said it can be frustrating.
"It doesn't just affect our job and make it take longer, but it also endangers the lives of our people," he said.
He said the theme for this year's awareness week is one of the greatest thus far. He said MDOT couldn't have come up with a better one because if you follow what it says, the safety of workers and drivers is improved. Helsel said he knows some people consider what road construction crews do as a burden, but the truth of the matter is they are out there fixing the roads for everyone to make them safer.
While there were 15 people killed last year in work zones — which includes 10 motorists — Helsel said he is glad to say no one on his crews or anyone he knows was hurt while working. That, however, doesn't mean he thinks it couldn't happen and that is why he is glad there is a national campaign that brings attention to being safe while driving in work zones.
"I like that it's a national campaign and not just a state campaign. Even if this only reaches 10 people, that is 10 more people who going through work zones who are mindful of what we are doing and that it is a dangerous occupation," Helsel said.
Helsel also wants people to know that all MDOT staff are thoroughly trained in safety and traffic control in each work zone. While some people may not agree with a lane closure or other safety measures, Helsel said there is a lot of training involved to ensure what they do is the safest for both workers and drivers.
MDOT North Region spokesperson James Lake said the agency wants to bring attention to work zones like the one near the Cadillac/Mitchell canal on M-115 because not all of them are miles long, but almost all of them have workers who can be near passing traffic. He also said just because a construction project isn't large-scale, it doesn't mean it is any less dangerous.
"This crew is going to be here for a couple of days and then they will be gone. But they weren't here last week or (Monday) so drivers who are encountering this haven't gotten used to the change in the traffic pattern," Lake said. "That can be a cause for concern, particularly if they are not slowing down and not being attentive."
In January 2020, the State Transportation Commission authorized MDOT to issue $3.5 billion in bonds over four years to finance infrastructure improvements, under authority granted by the Michigan Constitution and Public Act 51 of 1951. Funding raised through bond sales will finance new projects throughout the state and frees up funding already dedicated to those projects for other projects, expanding the scope of that work or advancing project schedules.
As the program gets underway, major work will be happening on some of the state's most vital freeways and bridges over the next few years. Motorists are urged to think about the people doing that work and the risks they face when drivers speed through work zones.
To show your support for the safety of road workers and everyone on the road, MDOT and its statewide safety partners are asking Michiganders to "Go Orange" on Wednesday, April 28. Michiganders are asked to show their support by sharing a photo on social media of themselves or their team wearing orange, including the hashtags #Orange4Safety and #NWZAW.
MDOT also reminds everyone to check www.Michigan.gov/Drive for active work zones on state roads (I, M and US routes) before heading out.
