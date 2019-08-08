CADILLAC — Crews will be doing major repairs on two bridges in Wexford County beginning next week.
According to a press release from the Michigan Department of Transportation, $1.1 million in repairs will be done to bridges on Boon Road and Old U.S. 131.
The Boon Road location is the bridge over U.S. 131 near the freeway interchange east of Walmart and the Old U.S. 131 location is the bridge over U.S. 131 south of Manton.
MDOT North Region Communications Representative James Lake said this work will include replacement of the bridge abutment backwalls, which are the vertical walls at the end of the bridge beams; you can see this feature if you’re under the bridge looking at where the bridge beam ends rest on the bridge superstructure.
Additional work includes concrete curb and gutter repairs, culvert downspout repairs, repairs to the bridge approach pavement, replacement of the bridge deck expansion joints, and new pavement markings on the roadway surface.
The projects will ensure the safety and extend the service life of these two bridges, according to MDOT.
The repairs are scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 12 and be concluded by Saturday, Nov. 2, weather dependent.
Work will require a single-lane closure for Old U.S. 131 with a temporary traffic signal. Work on the Boon Road bridge will require traffic shifts with one lane open in each direction, according to MDOT.
