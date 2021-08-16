MDOT:: Heavier bridge detour traffic expected during Buckley Old Engine Show

LANSING — With an annual festival just around the corner, the Michigan Department of Transportation is letting people know heavier traffic is expected on the detour route for an M-115 bridge project.
The Buckley Old Engine Show is slated to take place from Aug. 19 through Aug. 22 and M-115 traffic is currently detoured while the Manistee River bridge near Mesick is repaired. The official detour route is on 9 Road and M-37, according to MDOT.
The intersections of M-115/ 9 Road, 9 Road/4 Road and 4 Road/M-37 have temporary four-way stops during the project. Access also is maintained for local traffic on M-115 between 9 Road and M-37 on either side of the bridge.
“Though we expect there will be more traffic on the detour route during the Old Engine Show, we ask that all through traffic stay on that official detour,” MDOT Transportation Service Center Manager Dan Wagner said. “We’ve made improvements on the detour for our state trunkline traffic, and local roads are not built to handle the additional traffic.”
MDOT is investing $1.9 million to replace the beams and deck of the M-115 bridge over the Manistee River west of Mesick. This project includes repairs to the bridge substructure — abutments and piers — and rebuilding the bridge approaches on M-115.
The project started in May and is expected to be completed by Sept. 3. This project will extend the service life of this 71-year-old bridge.
As for the engine show, each year The Northwest Michigan Engine and Thresher Club puts on The Buckley Old Engine Show in Buckley. With tens of thousands of attendees each year, the show pulls in vendors, enthusiasts, members and children to the festival grounds.
This year’s event is the 54th iteration after it was canceled in 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.