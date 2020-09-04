LANSING — On Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced it is removing many lane restrictions on state road and bridge projects in anticipation of the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Beginning at 3 p.m. Friday and continuing through 6 a.m. Tuesday 144 out of the 200 total projects will have lane restrictions removed. While motorists will see suspended operations in most MDOT construction zones for the weekend, drivers are advised that equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures.
While AAA forecast summer travel, which continues through Sept. 30, to be down 15% this year, vehicles were expected to make up 97% of the favored mode of transportation. AAA also has predicted car trips will have the smallest drop in year-to-year traffic volumes for the summer, at only 3%.
"While this has been a summer travel season unlike any other due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still many travelers on Michigan roadways. We expect many more folks to also take advantage of one last weekend of summer travel," State Transportation Director Paul Ajegba said.
Visitors traveling up north are reminded that the Mackinac Bridge Authority voted in May to suspend this year's annual Bridge Walk due to the pandemic. The event is expected to resume in 2021.
In Northern Lower Peninsula, there are still a handful of work zones that will remain active or have lane restrictions during the Labor Day holiday weekend. If necessary, detour routes will be posted at the project location. No projects in Lake, Missaukee, Osceola, or Wexford County were listed but two in nearby counties were.
U.S. 31 in Benzonia will have one lane open with a temporary traffic signal while U.S. 127 in Roscommon County will have a lane width restriction with two lanes open in each direction from M-55 to mile marker 200.
For up-to-date information on MDOT projects, go to the Mi Drive website at www.Michigan.gov/Drive.
