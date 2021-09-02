LANSING — The last big travel weekend of the summer is just about here and the Michigan Department of Transportation is hoping to make it a little easier for drivers.
Beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, and continuing until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 83 out of 147 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed during the long Labor Day holiday weekend. While motorists will see suspended operations in most MDOT work zones for the weekend, drivers are advised that equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures.
The following is a list of work zones that will remain active or have lane restrictions during Labor Day weekend in Northern Lower Michigan. If necessary, detour routes will be posted at the project location.
• M-37, Grand Traverse County, has one lane open in each direction south of Traverse City with traffic shifts. Access to East Vance Road is closed.
• M-55 in Manistee, Manistee County, is closed between US-31 and Stronach Road. Detour posted.
• M-115, Wexford County, is closed between M-37 and 9 Mile Road west of Mesick. Detour: M-37, 4 Road and 9 Road.
• US-31, Charlevoix County, is closed to through traffic between Heise and Ferry roads. Detour on Marion Center and Atwood roads.
• US-131 in Boyne Falls, Charlevoix County, has southbound traffic detoured on M-75 and Boyne Mountain Road. Local access is maintained.
Travelers also are reminded for safety and security that the Mackinac Bridge will be closed to public traffic on Labor Day from 6:30 a.m. to noon during the annual Bridge Walk.
Southbound I-75 and US-2 traffic will be stopped at Exit 344 on the north side of the bridge; northbound I-75 traffic will be stopped at Exit 337 on the south end.
“This summer has been very busy with many Michiganders and visitors from other states traveling here to enjoy everything our great state has to offer,” State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba said. “It’s been even busier with more work than ever happening on state roads and bridges thanks to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program. With that in mind, we remind all drivers to slow down, stay alert and avoid distractions in work zones. Road workers are trusting you with their lives while you’re depending on them to fix the roads. Let’s keep working together to make sure everyone returns home safely each and every night.”
MDOT oversees I, M, and US routes and is responsible for nearly 10,000 miles of state highways, which carry more than 50 percent of all traffic and approximately 70 percent of commercial traffic in Michigan.
For up-to-date information on MDOT projects, view the list of statewide lane closures on the Mi Drive website at www.michigan.gov/drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.