This Memorial Day weekend, the Michigan Department of Transportation is removing lane restrictions on more than 62% of its road and bridge projects statewide to ease traffic delays for holiday travelers.
Beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, May 28, and continuing until 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, 121 out of 194 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed.
While motorists will see suspended operations in most MDOT work zones for the weekend, drivers are advised that equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures.
Although some equipment and traffic configurations will remain over the weekend, suspending construction operations improves safety for workers and motorists.
The construction on M-115 between M-37 and 9 Mile Road west of Mesick, like the other 38% of MDOT projects throughout the state, will remain closed.
For up-to-date information on MDOT projects, view the list of statewide lane closures on the Mi Drive website at www.Michigan.gov/Drive.
