MDOT lifts traffic restrictions to ease Fourth of July travel

LANSING — The Michigan Department of Transportation has removed lane restrictions on more than three-quarters of its road and bridge projects statewide to ease traffic delay during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Continuing until 6 a.m. Monday, 169 out of 221 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed, according to MDOT. While motorists will see suspended operations in most MDOT construction zones for the weekend, drivers are advised that equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures.
MDOT oversees I, M, and US routes and is responsible for nearly 10,000 miles of state highways, which carry more than 50% of all traffic and approximately 70% of commercial traffic in Michigan. No MDOT work zones are remaining active or have lane restrictions during the Fourth of July holiday weekend in Lake, Missaukee, Osceola, or Wexford counties.
While AAA has forecast summer travel to be down 15% this year, vehicles are expected to make up 97% of the favored mode of transportation. AAA also predicts car trips this summer will have the smallest drop in year-to-year traffic volumes, at only 3%
"With more regions of the state being reopened under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's MI Safe Start Plan, more folks will be taking trips for the first time in months," State Transportation Director Paul Ajegba said. "However, during that time, road and bridge construction has continued with road workers following proper safety procedures to ensure their health and safety. Drivers still have their part to play in the health and safety of everyone in work zones, including themselves. Slow down, stay alert, and avoid distractions in all construction zones."
For up-to-date information on MDOT projects, go to the Mi Drive website at www.Michigan.gov/Drive.
