MDOT offering activities for parents, children

CADILLAC — As the fourth week of kids being home from school is nearing its end, the Michigan Department of Transportation is offering a helping hand to keep their little minds busy and learning.
MDOT has come up with activities for kids and parents to do while they comply with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe‘ executive order.
Available now at www.michigan.gov/MDOTKidsActivities is a printable coloring and activity book highlighting some of the important jobs performed in the transportation industry, along with a page featuring the Mackinac Bridge and the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge.
The website also has links to learning activities using household materials, including making a bridge made out of spaghetti and a boat using aluminum foil. Students can also learn about various transportation facts from around the world as well as archaeology work performed at MDOT.
MDOT plans to provide parents and children additional education materials in the coming days. Those materials will be found on MDOT’s website. Check out the department’s Facebook and Twitter pages for more links to activities.
