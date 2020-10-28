Cold weather and snow have already come this fall, and soon winter will be here.
With that in mind, the Michigan Department of Transportation and local road commissions have been preparing to ensure roads are safe to travel whenever the snow and ice come to stay.
As we move into winter, MDOT is reminding drivers they also share responsibility for safety when they venture out. Motorists must follow Michigan’s Basic Speed Law, which requires them to drive at a “careful and prudent‘ speed in all driving conditions that also allows them to be able to stop within the clear distance ahead. It may mean driving slower than the posted speed limit.
The goal of MDOT and its partner agencies remains to clear highways to the bare pavement as quickly as possible after a winter storm. If MDOT or local contract agencies are temporarily affected by COVID-19 infections or associated quarantines, it may take longer to reach this goal.
Although MDOT and its contracted agencies work to have bare pavement, local road commissions don’t have that same goal. Instead, road commissions in Wexford and Osceola counties work to make sure local roads are safe to travel on but may not be completely rid of snow.
Both Osceola County Road Commission Manager/Engineer Luke Houlton and Wexford County Road Commission Manager Alan Cooper said with winter on the horizon, drivers need to be aware of changing conditions as the temperatures start to drop.
“It shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone that every year it happens. The worst time is in the next few months, and folks need to be more careful than they normally would be as the weather changes,‘ Houlton said. “ It’s always a little slicker than they think, and they haven’t driven on icy roads in a while.‘
Houlton said it never fails that after the first few snowfalls of the fall/winter there are multiple slide-off crashes. He said until drivers become accustomed to the changing conditions, it is best to use common sense when driving and slow down. It also is wise to give the person traveling in front of you some extra space.
Cooper said in addition to slowing down, drivers also should make sure their vehicles have decent tires and that their vehicles are in proper working order. He also said when plow trucks are out on the road, drivers need to give them room to work.
“We need them to give us room to do our jobs. At intersections, in particular, if you can’t see the mirrors on the truck they can’t see you,‘ Cooper said.
Although the road commission is looking at getting rear cameras on the trucks, Cooper said they are not on the trucks yet.
Houlton also said if plow trucks are out, it is likely that the road conditions in front of the plow are worse than they are behind it. He also said while people should avoid passing a plow truck on the left, they should never attempt it on the right-hand side. He said most trucks are equipped with wings on the right, and it may be difficult to see it when it is in use due to the snow and other debris flying up.
“It can be frustrating if you are in a hurry or late for work, but you can usually be assured that the conditions are worse in front of the truck than behind it,‘ Houlton said.
