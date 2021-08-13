MARION — The Michigan Department of Transportation will be working on over three miles of M-66 spanning through Missaukee and Osceola counties.
Starting Monday, Aug. 16, MDOT will be investing approximately $730,000 to resurface and rebuild about 3.6 miles of M-66 from 21 Mile Road to the bridge over Middle Branch Creek. Lane closures under a traffic regulator will be in effect throughout the project.
The project is estimated to end in mid-September.
